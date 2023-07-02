Kartar Kaur (1938 – 2023), Pandan Indah / Formerly Sungai Besi

Kaleh Aave Nanka Sade UtThee Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

MATA KARTAR KAUR D/O INDER SINGH

Village: Khokar; District Bhathinda

14.6.1938 – 2.7.2023

She cherished the precious moments spent with her family, leaving behind a lasting impact. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her memory will forever remain in our hearts.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 2nd July 2023

Husband: Late Sardar Mitt Singh s/o Jairam Singh

Loving Children and Spouses :

Hardial Singh (ex EPF) & Inderjit Kaur

Harbans Kaur & Navtej Singh (USA)

Jasbir Kaur & Manjit Singh

Dr. Bhovindar Kaur & Dr. Amar Jeet Singh

Shinder Kaur & Ranbir Singh (USA)

Deeply missed & lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great grandchild.

Final respects at residence; 24 Jalan Pandan Indah 1/9A, Pandan Indah, 55100 Kuala Lumpur.

Cortège leaves residence at 11.00am on 3rd July 2023 (Monday)

Funeral at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur on 3rd July 2023 (Monday).

Saskaar / Cremation: 12.00 noon

Contact :

Hardial Singh 012 220 7337

Jasvinder Singh 012 599 7929

Delvinder Singh 016 271 0063

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 2 June 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here