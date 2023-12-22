Sukhdeep Singh s/o Mohinda Singh Boparai (1974 – 2023), Kuching

SUKHDEEP SINGH S/O MOHINDA SINGH BOPARAI

29.7.1974 – 16.12.2023

With profound grief and sorrow, the family wishes to inform that Sukhdeep Singhs/o Mohinda Singh Boparai left us unexpectedly for heavenly abode on the 16th December 2023.

Leaving behind beloved:

Father: Mohinda Singh Boparai

Mother: Simender Kaur

Sister: Supinder Kaur / Harminder Singh Gill (Harry) (Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam)

Niece & Nephews: Jasveen Kaur Gill, Harveen Singh Gill, Balveen Singh Gill

And a host of relatives, friends and loved ones

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Kuching

25 December 2023 (Monday), from 9.30am to 12.30pm

Guru ka Langgar (vegetarian food) will be served thereafter.

PLEASE TREAT THIS AS A PERSONAL INVITATION

Harry 019 621 6211 | Jasveen 016 899 1999 | Nirmal 017 270 1878

Entry: 22 Dec 2023

