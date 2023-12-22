Sukhdeep Singh s/o Mohinda Singh Boparai (1974 – 2023), Kuching

SUKHDEEP SINGH S/O MOHINDA SINGH BOPARAI
29.7.1974 – 16.12.2023
With profound grief and sorrow, the family wishes to inform that Sukhdeep Singhs/o Mohinda Singh Boparai left us unexpectedly for heavenly abode on the 16th December 2023.
Leaving behind beloved:
Father: Mohinda Singh Boparai
Mother: Simender Kaur
Sister: Supinder Kaur / Harminder Singh Gill (Harry) (Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam)
Niece & Nephews: Jasveen Kaur Gill, Harveen Singh Gill, Balveen Singh Gill
And a host of relatives, friends and loved ones
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Kuching
25 December 2023 (Monday), from 9.30am to 12.30pm
Guru ka Langgar (vegetarian food) will be served thereafter.
PLEASE TREAT THIS AS A PERSONAL INVITATION
Harry 019 621 6211 | Jasveen 016 899 1999 | Nirmal 017 270 1878
| Entry: 22 Dec 2023 | Source: Family
