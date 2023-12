In Loving Memory of

MATA HARBAJAN KAUR D/O LAL CHAND

(1929-2023) 94 years

Wife of late Sardar Harbans Singh Sachdev

Children & Spouses

Mrs Vajinder Kaur & Mr Rattanpal Singh

Dato’ Dr. Manjit Singh Sachdev & Datin Valerie

Mr Malvender Singh Sachdev & Mrs Jagparveen Kaur

Mr Sahinderpal Singh Sachdev & Mrs Paramjit Kaur

Mr Mahinder Singh Sachdev & Mrs Ling Siew Chin

Ms Kamaljit Kaur Sachdev

Dr Jasbir Singh Sachdev & Mrs Amerjeet Kaur

Mrs Keshmahinder Kaur & Mr John McGovern

Late Manmohan Kaur

Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren

And a host of relatives, friends and loved ones.

PATH DA BHOG

On Saturday, 30 December 2023 at Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur

Program:

5.30 – 6.30pm: Sehaj Path da Bhog

6.00 – 7.30pm: Kirtan & Raheras

7.30pm: Ardaas & Hukumnama

Contact:

Dato Dr Manjit 019 310 1919

Sahinderpal 019 269 4863

| Entry: 22 Dec 2023 | Source: Family

