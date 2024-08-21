Sikh effort to finance children’s education – Malaysian Insight

“We want to encourage students to take up courses and study. The majority of the students who apply for the loan are from poor and low-earning households." - Malayan Sikhs Education Aid Fund

THE Sikh community in Malaysia, though small in number, stands tall when it comes to unity and supporting each other.

As the famous proverb goes, “It takes a village to raise a child,” and the Sikh community here is doing just that, particularly in ensuring everyone in their community has access to higher education.

According to Manraj Singh Sandhu, pursuing higher education should never be an issue for the Sikh community.

The vice-chairman of the Malayan Sikhs Education Aid Fund (MSEAF) said the group is offering interest-free loans to eligible Sikh students to pursue higher education.

Established in 1951, the objective of Mseaf is to encourage deserving Sikh students to take up tertiary education at any public or private institution of higher learning within Malaysia or even abroad.

Recognising the importance of education, the organisation does not want finances to be a stumbling block in a person’s path to acquiring knowledge.

“We want to encourage students to take up courses and study. The majority of the students who apply for the loan are from poor and low-earning households.

“We don’t want them to think they can’t study because their parents have no money. We believe education is very important.

“Today, we have many doctors, lawyers, engineers, accountants, and businesspeople who have benefitted from Mseaf,” Manraj told The Malaysian Insight.

