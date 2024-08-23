Tireless Sikh activist Jasbir Singh passes away at 60

"The experience that I have gone through makes me realise that I have a lot to learn, to be humble, to be patient and to be a good human being," he told Asia Samachar in an interview in 2017

Dr Jasbir Singh, a recently retired Malaysian central banker who has been constant presence in the Malaysian Sikh youth camp scene for more than four decades, has passed away today. He was 60.

He was admitted to a Shah Alam hospital on Sunday (Aug 18) for a heart related matter.

Jasbir has touched many hearts over the years with his tireless work with the Sikh community, especially with his active involvement in the Gurmat camps and other events organised by the Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM).

He had served for two consecutive terms as jathedar (chief) of the youth body from 2016 to 2020. He had also served the ogaisation in many other capacities, and was actively preparing for its next major annual Sikh camp which attracts a few hundred youth.

“The experience that I have gone through makes me realise that I have a lot to learn, to be humble, to be patient and to be a good human being,” he told Asia Samachar in an interview in 2017. (See his interview here).

He was also involved in the Shah Alam gurdwara where he and his family lives.

Jasbir retired as a manager at Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) in January 2024 after serving the Malaysian central bank for just over 39 years.

He has a degree in Social Science, Economics and Political Science from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM, 1988 – 1993), read a Master of Economics in Development Economics at Universiti Putra Malaysia (2000 – 2002) and pursued a Doctor of Philosophy in Knowledge Management at University of Melbourne (2004 – 2007).

