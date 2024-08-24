Securing the Future of Sikhi: Balancing Tradition and Modernity

The increasing trend of agnosticism, atheism, and rationalism has left many young Sikhs grappling with the challenge of maintaining their spiritual identity in a society that often prioritises materialism and mainstream popular culture over religious and spiritual values. What can be done? Gurnam Singh presents some ideas

In recent times, there has been a noticeable resurgence among young Sikhs adopting the outward appearance associated with Sikhism, particularly in and around Gurdwara spaces. What was once a sight mostly confined to Sikh pilgrimage sites in India has now become common in Sikh communities worldwide. Increasingly, small groups of Sikh boys and girls can be seen proudly wearing the traditional attire of Sikh warriors. Large, colorful turbans, flowing beards, robes (cholas), and various traditional weapons testify to their pride and connection to the martial heritage of Sikhism. This revival of outward Sikhi is undoubtedly a positive development and should be welcomed, as there is little doubt that the visible expression of Sikhi reflects enduring intergenerational connections to Sikh identity.

Revival of Tradition

For many young Sikhs, this outward appearance is not merely about aesthetics; it represents a reclaiming of heritage and a conscious effort to live by the teachings of the Sikh Gurus. This trend often coincides with a sincere effort to deepen understanding of Sikh philosophy, history, and ethics. Many of these young people are actively engaging with Gurbani, studying Sikh history and music, and participating in various forms of community service. This dual commitment to both the external and internal aspects of Sikhism is heartening and suggests that the next generation of Sikhs may be well-equipped to carry forward the legacy of their faith. Indeed, the hopes of the Panth largely rest on the belief that these young people will emerge as future leaders who are both spiritually grounded and socially conscious.

This resurgence of interest in the traditional aspects of Sikhi is a welcome sign. However, this does not mean Sikhs should abandon modernity and retreat to a kind of reclusive existence designed to remain untouched by what some fundamentalists might regard as the “polluting” influences of modern society. Gurbani is clear on this point. As Guru Nanak asserts in the Guru Granth Sahib (p. 730), “Remaining unblemished in the midst of the filth of the world—this is the path of the true Yogi (i.e., Gursikh).”

It is therefore essential that this revival goes beyond the superficial and inspires a deeper engagement with the spiritual, ethical, social, and political teachings of Sikhi in relation to the present and future challenges facing humanity. By doing so, not only can we preserve the rich heritage of the Sikhs, but we can also share the vast treasure trove of wisdom that Gurbani has to offer as humanity continues to grapple with the challenges it faces.

Challenges of Modernity

In today’s rapidly evolving, technology-driven world, religions across the globe face significant challenges. Sikhism, or Sikhi, is no exception, particularly as secularism continues to rise among younger generations. The increasing trend of agnosticism, atheism, and rationalism has left many young Sikhs grappling with the challenge of maintaining their spiritual identity in a society that often prioritises materialism and mainstream popular culture over religious and spiritual values.

The challenges are vast, ranging from the powerful distractions of social media and entertainment to a widespread lack of understanding of Sikh philosophy, history, and values. Moreover, notwithstanding the small and highly visible groups of young Sikhs who choose to adopt the “puritan” or traditional lifestyle of a Sikh warrior, reflecting broader social trends, the vast majority perceive traditional religious practices as irrelevant to their lives, contributing to a sense of spiritual disconnection. The reasons for this disengagement are complex, but, unfortunately, with notable exceptions, one must recognize that there has been a major failing of Gurdwaras to respond to the challenge of the age.

Present and Future Orientation

To address these challenges, the Sikh community must rethink how it communicates the message of Sikhi. At the heart of this effort is the need to focus on the relevance of Sikh teachings in today’s world. Sikhi is more than just a set of rituals and practices; it is a universal philosophy that transcends time and space. While a Sikh’s identity, culture, and practices are bound by time and place, Sikhi itself is beyond time and space; it is a universal philosophy representing a unique perspective on living, learning, thinking, and being.

One effective approach to making Sikhi relevant today is by emphasizing its universal values, such as compassion, justice, and service. These principles resonate with contemporary global issues like social justice, environmental stewardship, and human rights. As scholars have noted, Sikhism is based on humanistic and universal values, emphasizing human freedom, dignity, and equality. By highlighting these values, Sikhi can connect deeply with both religious and secular individuals, offering a meaningful path in a fragmented world.

Promoting open dialogue, critical thinking, and curiosity is crucial. This mirrors Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s dialogical method, where questioning and discussion were encouraged. However, many Gurdwaras today enforce a single narrative, stifling intellectual and spiritual growth. Embracing the spirit of inquiry is essential for engaging young minds and making Sikhi relevant to them.

Critical Thinking

In addition to dialogue, the power of personal narratives and storytelling should not be underestimated. Sharing relatable experiences of how Sikhi has positively impacted lives can serve as a profound source of inspiration. Teaching through the lives of historical Sikh figures, who exemplified resilience and devotion, can also motivate young Sikhs to stay connected to their heritage. However, to avoid confusion and contradiction, a clear distinction needs to be established between mythological stories that may carry important moral and ethical meanings and historical facts.

Certainly, the broader canon of Sikh thought incorporates both historical and mythological writings, but it is only through critical education that learners can appreciate the value of both. Sadly, at the moment, especially within Gurdwara spaces, critical thinking is frowned upon and even perceived as a threat to Sikhi. It may seem counterintuitive, but there is a strong argument that without critical thinking, there is little possibility of applying and evolving Sikh thought to address the present and future challenges faced by humanity. The result is that Sikhi risks becoming largely confined to the realms of tradition and history, which it was never intended to be.

Educational institutions like Gurdwaras must evolve to meet the needs of the youth of tomorrow. Traditional Gurdwara education, oriented towards sermons delivered almost entirely in Punjabi by poorly educated preachers from the villages of Punjab, is diminishing in influence, and many young Sikhs now turn to online platforms, podcasts, and discussion groups for learning. Given the vast resources invested in establishing Gurdwaras, it is tragic that these institutions appear to be of little relevance to most Sikhs when it comes to learning about Sikhi. This is a far cry from their original conception as Dharamsalas, or places of learning about ethical and spiritual living.

Conclusion

The Sikh path offers timeless values that are increasingly relevant in today’s secular world. By focusing on quality over quantity, encouraging open critical dialogue, and embracing modernity while staying rooted in the teachings of the Guru, Sikhi can thrive. Empowering and inspiring the younger generation to live with the grace, strength, and creativity of the Sikh Gurus will ensure that the essence of Sikhi continues to flourish amidst the challenges of a rapidly changing world. This means celebrating tradition, but not becoming trapped by it—using it instead as a launchpad towards a future-oriented outlook.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

