Experimental test pilot Amar Preet Singh appointed India’s Chief of the Air Staff

Born on Oct 27, 1964, Amar Preet was commissioned into the fighter pilot stream of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in December 1984.

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh has been appointed as the next India’s Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, effective Sept 30, 2024.

Amar Preet, 60, takes over from Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari who is set to retire on the same day.

He is presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff, Instructional and Foreign appointments, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

The statement noted that the alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College is a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary wing aircraft.

During his career, it said the officer has commanded an operational fighter squadron and a frontline air base.

As a test pilot, he led the MiG-29 Upgrade Project Management Team at Moscow, Russia. He was also the Project Director (Flight Test) at National Flight Test Centre and was tasked with flight testing of the Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas.

It said he has held important staff appointments of Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command and Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command. Prior to assuming the charge of Vice Chief of the Air Staff, he was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command.

