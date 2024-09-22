Madam Jit Kaur (1932 – 2024), Subang Jaya / Formerly Kangar, Perlis

MADAM JIT KAUR D/O MOOLA SINGH

Wife of late Sardar Bachan Singh Randhawa (Kangar, Perlis)

20.10.1932 – 22.9.2024

Village: Dhandoi, Tehsil: Batata, District: Gurdaspur

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Madam Jit Kaur, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother (Kangar, Perlis)

FUNERAL: 22 Sept 2024 (Sunday)

1pm – 4pm: Last Respect at residence of Amrick Singh, 31, Jalan USJ Heights 6/1C, 47610 Subang Jaya

4.30pm: Cortege leaves from the residence

5.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

Contact (Grandsons):

Dheerag Singh 012 – 883 0552

Sandeep Singh 016 – 275 7819

Harvinder Singh 012 – 695 1539

Randhill Singh 019 – 226 2431

| Entry: 22 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

