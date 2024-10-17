Germit Singh (1965 – 2024), Cameron Highlands

MR GERMIT SINGH S/O LATE SARDARA SINGH

Mr Germit Singh from Cameron Highlands passed away peacefully on Thursday, 17 October 2024 at Hospital Tanah Rata.

FUNERAL: Saturday, 19 October 2024

Cortege leaves from residence at No 6, Jalan Mentigi, 39000 Tanah Rata, Cameron Highland, Pahang

Saskaar (cremation) at Samshan Bumi Tanah Rata. Time: 12 noon

For any further information, contact

Mr Narjit at 010 421 0053

| Entry: 17 Oct 2024 | Source: Family

