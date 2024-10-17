Germit Singh (1965 – 2024), Cameron Highlands

MR GERMIT SINGH S/O LATE SARDARA SINGH
Mr Germit Singh from Cameron Highlands passed away peacefully on Thursday, 17 October 2024 at Hospital Tanah Rata.
FUNERAL: Saturday, 19 October 2024
Cortege leaves from residence at No 6, Jalan Mentigi, 39000 Tanah Rata, Cameron Highland, Pahang
Saskaar (cremation) at Samshan Bumi Tanah Rata. Time: 12 noon
For any further information, contact
Mr Narjit at 010 421 0053
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 17 Oct 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here