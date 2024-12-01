First Year Mithi Yaad: Nachattar Kaur & Mohinder Singh

In Loving Memory | Mithi Yaad
FIRST YEAR BARSI
NACHATTAR KAUR A/P NAHAR SINGH
7.7.1932 – 23.12.2023
Village: Pind Manakwal
MOHINDER SINGH A/L CHANDA SINGH
8.5.1932 – 27.11.2023
Village: Toosay
Children & Spouses:
Khushpal Kaur; Sarbjit Singh & Kamaldeep Kaur; Parmjit Singh & Jagedis Kaur
Grandchildren & Spouse:
Hardeep Singh & Ishdeep Kaur; Sharan Kaur & Steve; Goldie & Mike; Melinder Kaur & Vic;
Channi & Sony; Jassy & Rhea; Jassie & Sammie Shaath
Great Grandchildren:
Simrynn & Ashveer; Bella & Mia; Tyson & Jia; Amani & Aliya Shaath
SUKHMANI SAHIB
8 Dec 2024 (Sunday) | 3pm to 5pm | Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya
Hardeep Singh (Grandson) 012-6016130 | Parmjit Singh (son) 017-6627761
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 1 Dec 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here