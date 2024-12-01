First Year Mithi Yaad: Nachattar Kaur & Mohinder Singh

In Loving Memory | Mithi Yaad

FIRST YEAR BARSI

NACHATTAR KAUR A/P NAHAR SINGH

7.7.1932 – 23.12.2023

Village: Pind Manakwal

MOHINDER SINGH A/L CHANDA SINGH

8.5.1932 – 27.11.2023

Village: Toosay

Children & Spouses:

Khushpal Kaur; Sarbjit Singh & Kamaldeep Kaur; Parmjit Singh & Jagedis Kaur

Grandchildren & Spouse:

Hardeep Singh & Ishdeep Kaur; Sharan Kaur & Steve; Goldie & Mike; Melinder Kaur & Vic;

Channi & Sony; Jassy & Rhea; Jassie & Sammie Shaath

Great Grandchildren:

Simrynn & Ashveer; Bella & Mia; Tyson & Jia; Amani & Aliya Shaath

SUKHMANI SAHIB

8 Dec 2024 (Sunday) | 3pm to 5pm | Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya

Hardeep Singh (Grandson) 012-6016130 | Parmjit Singh (son) 017-6627761

Entry: 1 Dec 2024

