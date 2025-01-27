What Donald Trump and Elon Musk backing H-1B visas means to me as an immigrant entrepreneur

By Harry (Harjinder) Singh is a Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur, the founder of SecureX.AI, and a Sikh immigrant.

Immigrants built America, and America shaped its immigrants. This line captures the essence of the symbiotic relationship between the United States and those who come here seeking opportunity. Immigrants drive the economy, spark innovation, and create jobs. This isn’t just about diversity—it’s about securing America’s future.

America, created in 1776, was arguably the greatest startup idea in history. Today, as a 248-year-old enterprise, it continues to be a beacon of innovation and opportunity. Immigrants have been at the heart of this success story, shaping industries, creating millions of jobs, and driving technological advancements. Silicon Valley, where I’ve had the privilege of building companies, is a testament to this.

Elon Musk, a South African-born visionary, arrived in North America as a student and transitioned to an H-1B—a visa category that lets U.S. employers hire foreign workers in specialty occupations. He built companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, that have redefined industries. Musk’s defense of the H-1B program is emphatic: “The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H-1B. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

As a startup founder, I’ve witnessed firsthand how the first 50 technical hires at most technology companies—immigrants included—go on to create products and platforms that employ millions, strengthen our military’s technological edge, and improve lives globally. None of this would have been possible without the contributions of skilled immigrants.

President-elect Donald Trump recently reiterated his support for legal immigration, calling the H-1B visa a “great program” that ensures America continues to attract the best talent globally. “That’s why we have them,” Trump told the New York Post, signaling his commitment to maintaining America’s competitive edge. His alignment with Musk’s advocacy for recruitment flexibility underscores a shared understanding of what’s at stake: America’s technological dominance.

In 2017, I penned an article criticizing certain aspects of Trump’s immigration rhetoric. At the time, the nuances between legal and illegal immigration were unclear to me. As an immigrant and a member of a minority group, I reacted emotionally, as many did. However, I now recognize and appreciate Trump’s longstanding support for legal immigration and its role in America’s success.

As a Sikh immigrant and Silicon Valley entrepreneur, I’ve witnessed the transformative power of legal immigration. My work in cybersecurity and national security has not only created jobs but also fortified America’s digital defenses.

Programs like H-1B bring in skilled workers who fuel economic growth, create jobs for Americans, and drive technological advancements. Legal immigration isn’t just a policy; it’s a strategy for long-term success. Immigrants are not just workers; they are visionaries, creators, and leaders. From Silicon Valley’s boardrooms to America’s farmlands, they’ve proven time and again that opportunity and ambition are America’s greatest resources.

The Sikh community’s journey exemplifies immigrant perseverance. From the early 1900s, when Sikhs first settled in California, serving in the military, and excelling in fields like technology and business, Sikhs have woven themselves into America’s fabric. During World War I, a Sikh soldier became the first U.S. military member to be granted the right to wear a turban while on active duty. In 1956, the first Sikh was elected to Congress.

The first IPO by an Indian immigrant in the United States was accomplished by Narinder Singh Kapany, a visionary Sikh scientist considered the “father of fiber optics,” in 1967 on Nasdaq. This trailblazing achievement was followed by several other remarkable Punjabi Sikhs: Jugi Tandon (Tandon Corp., IPO in 1981); Kanwal Singh Rekhi and Inder Mohan Singh (Excelan, IPO in 1987); and Prithipal Singh (Chemtrak, IPO in 1992). Remarkably, these groundbreaking public offerings were all spearheaded by members of the small but resilient Sikh community from Punjab, India.

Such milestones highlight the perseverance and contributions of Sikhs in America. I’m proud to contribute to this legacy. As a cybersecurity entrepreneur, my work strengthens America’s digital defenses and secures its future. Immigrants like me are proof that America’s openness to talent pays dividends for generations.

Immigration isn’t just a demographic issue; it’s a policy lever that fuels economic growth, secures national defense, and sustains global leadership. Legal pathways like H-1B visas enable American companies to compete globally, innovate locally, and strengthen the economy. Trump’s outspoken support for legal immigration bodes well for America’s future. It ensures that industries will continue to innovate and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

Reflecting on my earlier critique of Trump, I’ve come to realize the importance of separating political rhetoric from actionable policies. Over the years, I’ve seen how he’s consistently supported pathways that empower immigrants to contribute legally and meaningfully. My work in national security, cybersecurity, and technology has only deepened my understanding of how critical these contributions are to America’s strength and resilience.

As we approach the 250th anniversary of this nation, let us honor its founding principles by embracing those who build its future.

