Aptar Singh (1954 – 2025), Formerly Penang / SMK Gombak Setia

APTAR SINGH A/L MAHINDER SINGH

14.11.1954 – 27.1.2025

Retired teacher, last served at SMK Gombak Setia

(Formerly from Penang)

With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to a cherished husband, father, brother, grandfather, teacher and friend. He was a man of great wisdom, warmth, and unwavering kindness who brought joy to everyone he met. Always ready with a joke, a kind word, or thoughtful advice, he was someone you could always count on— no matter the time or need.

As a devoted teacher, he inspired and touched the lives of many that will be felt for generations. Beyond the classroom, his presence was a source of strength and comfort to all who knew him.

He will be deeply missed but forever remembered for the love, laughter and light brought into our lives.

Wife: Harpajan Khor

Father: Late Mahindar Singh Sidhu

Mother: Late Gurdip Kaur Sidhu

Siblings / Spouses:

Sarjit Singh Sidhu

Late Kalmit Singh Sidhu

Late Jasbir Singh Sidhu

Jaspal Kaur Sidhu / Surinder Singh

Children / Spouses:

Harkiran Kaur / Sukdev Singh

P. Sunil Singh / Simretdeep Kaur

Will also be missed by nieces, nephews & grandchildren

LAST RITES

28 January 2025 (Tuesday)

Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

9.30 am to 11.30 am: Visitation

11.30am: Saskaar (cremation)

PATH DA BHOG:

2 February 2025 (Sunday)

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL,

From 5pm – 7pm

Contact:

Harkiran Kaur 016 – 203 1616

P. Sunil Singh 019 – 922 1901

