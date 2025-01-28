The Universal Nature of Divine Consciousness

Though we often associate Sikhs with outward religious symbols and practices, whilst these may represent a celebration of our various cultural identities, for me the essence of Sikh identity is the realisation of this unity or oneness.

As a social and physical being, I have an identity, one that is shaped by my British Panjabi Sikh heritage. My ancestral homeland is Panjab, and my cultural roots run deep within its history, traditions, and language. And as many will know. I am extremely proud of my Panjabi identity and have long campaigned for the political unity and autonomy for the Panjab, both India occupied East and Pakistani occupied West.

Yet, when I reflect on my spiritual essence, I find that it transcends all geographical and cultural borders, which are clearly man made. My spiritual identity does not confine itself to a single nation, ethnicity, or religion. My spiritual home is not a piece of land, even if this were to incorporate the whole of the Earth; it is the vastness of the universe itself.

This quest for the realisation of a universal unbounded identity brings forth an important truth for me. And that is that a truly universal power, which Sikhi refers to as Akaal Purakh (the Timeless One), could/would not invest in human-made social constructs, such as, nation, religion, nationalism, ethnicity, gender, race, or caste. These distinctions, while serving various political interests and societal functions, are ultimately superficial in the face of a deeper, unifying reality.

The renowned cosmologist Carl Sagan once said, “The cosmos is within us. We are made of star-stuff. We are a way for the universe to know itself.” His words point to a profound truth: everything in existence is interconnected. The elements that form our bodies were once part of distant stars, and the very matter that composes the universe also composes us. This scientific perspective beautifully aligns with spiritual wisdom across traditions, particularly the Sikh understanding of Ik Oankaar, or ‘all is one!’

If our physical forms are mere fragments of this vast oneness of the cosmos, then it follows that our consciousness, too, cannot be entirely separate; we are all connected to a vast network of cosmic energy. Despite our perception of individuality, our minds and spirits are fundamentally interconnected aspects of the whole. The separation we feel is an illusion, a veil that obscures the deeper truth of unity.

Though we often associate Sikhs with outward religious symbols and practices, whilst these may represent a celebration of our various cultural identities, for me the essence of Sikh identity is the realisation of this unity or oneness. Gurbani (the Sikh scriptural wisdom) repeatedly reminds us that the divine presence is not found in external rituals or dogmas, but within ourselves. Bhagat Peepa Ji, in Raag Dhanaasree (Guru Granth Sahib, p. 695), proclaims:

“ਜੋ ਬ੍ਰਹਮੰਡੇ ਸੋਇ ਪਿੰਡੇ, ਜੋ ਖੋਜੈ ਸੋ ਪਾਵੈ॥”

“That which pervades the universe also dwells in the body; whoever seeks that universal entity, finds it within.”

This verse emphasizes that the divine is not a distant, external force; it is present within us, just as it is present in the entirety of creation. The journey of spirituality is thus not about seeking something outside of ourselves, but rather about realizing and awakening to the divine presence that already exists within.

Despite this underlying unity, human beings continue to divide themselves along lines of race, religion, nationality, and ideology. These divisions fuel conflict, suffering, and a sense of alienation. Yet, when we truly internalize the understanding of Ik Oankaar, these barriers begin to dissolve. We see ourselves not as isolated individuals, but as interconnected expressions of the same divine reality.

At the heart of all wisdom, both scientific and spiritual, is the understanding that we are part of something far greater than ourselves. Whether we view this through the lens of astrophysics or Sikh philosophy, the message is clear: we are not separate. We are threads in the vast tapestry of existence, each woven into the fabric of the divine. But sadly, though most religions claim to be divinely inspired, most followers are hopelessly divided over material differences.

Ultimately the challenge to associate oneself with a universal divine consciousness requires us to move beyond our cultural identities and when we do the rewards are so much greater that the fake pleasures of ethnic, racial, national and religious pride.

The great 11th Century Sufi Sheik Baba Farid quoted in the Guru Granth Sahib ji (p1392) captures this quest in the simples words possible.

“ਫਰੀਦਾ ਜੇ ਤੂ ਮੇਰਾ ਹੋਇ ਰਹਹਿ ਸਭੁ ਜਗੁ ਤੇਰਾ ਹੋਇ ॥੯੫॥

O Fareed, if you will be mine, the whole universe will be yours.””||95||

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

