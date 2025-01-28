Paguman speaks at Subang Naujawan Satsang | Jan 31, 2025

Events | Malaysia: Respected speaker and Sikh activist Paguman Singh (Hari Singh) speaks at Subang Naujawan Satsang on Friday (Jan 31, 2025) at Gurdwara Sahib Subang

PROGRAMME

6.30 pm – Rehraas Paath

7.00 pm – Bibi Parveen Kaur Dhillon

7.30 pm – Sardar Paguman Singh (Hari Singh)

8.45 pm – Ardaas : Youth

8.50 pm – Mukhwaak Reading, Sukhasan Sewa & Vyakhia of Rahao Verse : Giani Harinder Singh Ji

