Rtd. ASP Dalip Singh Mall Singh (AMN) (1932 – 2025)

RTD. ASP DALIP SINGH S/O LATE MALL SINGH (AMN)

21.10.1932 – 28.1.2025

With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to a cherished husband, proud father, best grandfather and everlasting great grandfather. He was a man of great wisdom, warmth and unwavering kindness who brought joy to everyone he met. He encouraged his children to pursue careers of their choice and was a source of strength to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered for the love he brought into our lives.

Wife: Sarjit Kaur Sandhu d/o Late Mahain Singh

Children and Spouses

Kuldip Kaur Sran and Ian James Kirkpatrick Amarjit Kaur Sran and Dr. Bhagwan Singh Sran ⁠Sukhdev Kaur Sran and Amarpal Singh Bhojwal ⁠Dr. Harvinder Singh Sran and Kirendeep Kaur Sidhu Brar ⁠Kiranjit Kaur Sran and Jasvinder Singh Kang

Grandchildren and Spouses

Dr. Shereen Kaur Sran and Dr. Navinder Singh Sidhu ⁠Dr. Rasween Singh Sran and Dr. Alysharoop Kaur Gill ⁠Dr. James Ravi Kirkpatrick ⁠Dr. Andrew Raj Kirkpatrick ⁠Sunita Rani Kirkpatrick ⁠Kaushalynn Kaur Bhojwal ⁠Jas Simran Kaur Sran ⁠Taranishta Kaur Bhojwal ⁠Jasdill Singh Sran ⁠Simrat Kaur Kang

Great Grandchildren

Raanveer Singh Sidhu ⁠Rajjveer Singh Sidhu ⁠Rohanveer Singh Sidhu

LAST RITES

29 January 2025 (Wednesday)

10am: Cortege leaves residence at No. 17, Persiaran Batu Hampar, Batu View Gardens, Batu Caves, 68100, Kuala Lumpur

11am: Visitation at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

12pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

Contact number

Dr Harvinder singh 016 558 5480

Mr Jasvinder singh 012 232 1073

Dr Bhagwan singh 012 278 4100

