Amrik Singh Sidhu Brar (1941 – 2025), Batu Pahat, Johor

AMRIK SINGH SIDHU BRAR S/O GURDIAL SINGH

(25.8.1941 – 20.3.2025)

Batu Pahat, Johor | Village: Didarewala

Parents: Late Sardar Gurdial Singh Sidhu Brar & Late Mata Harnam Kaur

Wife: Sardarni Pritam Kour d/o Labh Singh

Children & Spouses:

Dato’ Jaswant Singh & Datin Amurjit Kaur

Awtar Singh Brar & Joy Ann Luang Ectoconing

Satvinder Kaur & Chatar Singh

Ravinder Kaur & Dr. Steven Lourdes



Grandchildren:

Dr. Taranjit Kaur Brar

Dr. Pavanjit Kaur Brar

Harvin Singh

Harmeet Kaur

Isabelle Lourdes

Siblings, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

AKHAND PATH

8am on Thursday, 27th March 2025 to 8am on Saturday, 29th March 2025 at residence

Address: No 1, Jalan Punai, Kampung Merdeka, 83000, Batu Pahat, Johor

KIRTAN, PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS

Gurdwara Sahib Batu Pahat

10am on Saturday, 29th March 2025

Guru Ka Langgar will be served on all days

Contact:

Dato’ Jaswant Singh – 012 785 8988

Ranjit Singh – 012 679 3053

We sincerely thank everyone for their condolences, prayers, assistance, love and support during this difficult time.

MESSAGE FROM THE FAMILY

With profound sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved father, Sardar Amrik Singh Sidhu Brar, who left us for his heavenly abode on Thursday, 20th March 2025.

He was a devoted husband, loving father, a proud grandfather and a truly remarkable brother. He brought his family together with love and always placing others before himself.

Sardar Amrik Singh lived a life rooted in humility, sincerity and service, leading by example – through his actions, values and gentle presence.

Though our hearts ache with his absence, we find comfort in knowing that he now rests in eternal peace, reunited with the Divine Light. His love and legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Thank you for everything that you did for us, Father. We are exceptionally lucky to have had a father like you. You will be deeply missed and remain in our hearts forever.

| Entry: 24 March 2025 | Source: Family

