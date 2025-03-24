A Cry from the Heart: Will the Sikh Panth Rise from This Crisis?

Columnist Manjit Kaur from Britain is currently in Panjab and have been seeing first hand the collapse of our Sikh institutions. She noticed how so many ordinary Sikhs have been silenced by corrupt leadership and self-proclaimed "Sants" who exploit our faith for personal gain.

L-R: Panjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Kuldeep Singh Gargaj makes appearance at Akal Takht to assume acting jathedar role, and Sukhbir Singh Badal holding court

By Manjit Kaur | Opinion |

I have always believed in the strength of our Panth; the resilience that has carried us through the darkest of times, the spirit that has allowed us to rise above oppression, and the unity (ekta) that has been our greatest weapon. But today, I cannot help but ask: Where has that unity gone?

We often assume that our religious institutions, traditions, and leaders will provide us with stability, that they will always stand as pillars of justice and righteousness. But the truth is far more painful. The Sikh Panth is in turmoil, shaken by internal strife, power struggles, and broken trust. The recent dismissal of the Jathedars in Amritsar, the corruption seeping through our institutions – Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Akali Dal, Akaal Takht – are not just political battles. They are symptoms of a deeper disease, one that is eating away at the soul of our community.

As I recently travelled through Panjab in an auto-rickshaw, the jolts and swerves on its broken roads reminded me of our Panth’s journey. At times, the path is steady, hopeful. But then, without warning, a pothole appears, throwing everything into chaos. And now, we are not just on a bumpy road, we are trapped in a deep ditch, unable to move forward. The question is: Do we have the courage to climb out let go of our ego?

It pains me to say this, but today, Sikhs, both as individuals and within Panthic groups, are acting like a broken family where love (piar) has faded. Our institutions resemble toxic relationships, where control, manipulation, and betrayal have replaced trust and seva. Just as a woman in an abusive relationship fears speaking out, dreading retaliation, many ordinary Sikhs today have been silenced by corrupt leadership and self-proclaimed “Sants” who exploit our faith for personal gain. Fear keeps people trapped in oppression. But history has shown us one thing: when we rise together, we shatter chains.

This is our moment of truth. Will we remain passive, allowing those who have hijacked our institutions to dictate our fate? Or will we, like our ancestors, stand tall, reclaim our sovereignty, and demand integrity. Our Gurus taught us to fight injustice, not just in the world but within our own homes This is not the time for silence. It is the time for action.

The road ahead will not be easy. Healing the fractures within our Panth will take patience, wisdom, and most importantly, courage. It will require us to embrace new voices, new ideas, and new leadership, rooted in the timeless values of Gurmat and Guru Granth Sahib. It will demand that we break free from the grip of fear and stand against those who exploit our faith for power and greed.

No revolution ever begins with the masses; it starts with a few brave souls willing to speak truth, to take a stand. And when those few rise, others follow. Let today be the day we choose to rise. Let today be the day we refuse to be led astray. Let today be the day we reclaim the Panth forge a path forward, together with love and in unity.

Manjit Kaur, a UK-based therapist and counsellor, is a presenter at the 1 Show Live at Panjab Broadcasting Channel, UK. She can be contacted via email at manjitkaur1show@gmail.com

RELATED STORY:

Valentine’s Day: A Sikh perspective on true love (Asia Samachar, 14 Feb 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here