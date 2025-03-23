Balwant Singh Dhaliwal (1958 – 2025), D Tandoori House Restaurant, Melaka

Sardar Balwant Singh Dhaliwal

7.6.1958 – 17.3.2025

(D Tandoori House Restaurant, Melaka)

Departed on 17 March 2025

Deeply mourned & cherished by beloved family, relatives and friends.

Sehaj Path da Bhog will be held on 29 March 2025 at Gurdwara Sahib Melaka 9am to 12pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

| Entry: 23 March 2025 | Source: Family

