Sardarni Charan Kaur (1966 – 2025), PPR Taman Wahyu off Jalan Kuching, KL

Sardarni Charan Kaur

6.8.1966 – 25.3.2025

PPR Taman Wahyu off Jalan Kuching, Kuala Lumpur

Village: Sadoke, Amritsar

Parents: Late Sardar Sardara Singh & Late Sardarni Pia Kaur

Husband: Charan Singh a/l Surain Singh (Tanjung Tualang)

Children & Spouses:

Chanchal Kaur

Rahul Singh & HemaPria

Roshan Singh

Granddaughters:

Mehreenjit Kaur

Raychelljit Kaur

Pavleenjit Kaur

Siblings & Spouses:

Jasbir Kaur (Arti) & Daljit Singh

Rani Rangan & Hemant Rangan

Late Harban Singh (Roy) & Kuldip Kaur (Vita)

Harbans Kaur & Jogaraj Singh

Jogindar Singh (Joe Randhawa) & Balvindar Kaur (Raj)

Dalbeer Singh (David) & Amritpal Kaur

Nephews, Nieces, Niece in Law, Nephews in Law, Grandnephews & Grandniece.

SASKAAR (CREMATION)

Wednesday, 26th March 2025

Samshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew, KL

1pm: Arival of cortege

3pm: Saskaar(cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Selayang

Saturday, 5th April 2025

10am to 12pm

Joe Randhawa – 012 229 2466

Dalbeer Randhawa (David) 016 229 7371

| Entry: 25 March 2025 | Source: Family

