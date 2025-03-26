Why I teach my daughter to cook?

By OneSikhMom | Online |
My daughter has been told by elders to learn to make cha (tea) or to cook simply because she’s a girl & will need to cook for guests or her husband one day. These comments really upset her.
Traditional gender roles are social expectations & stereotypes about how women should behave, dress, or act, which often leads to a division of responsibilities.
Our culture has assigned specific roles for women, where we’re expected to focus on domestic tasks, cooking & childcare.
But traditional gender roles are increasingly being challenged by our generation & the next one, because:
•They perpetuate harmful stereotypes & biases.
•They limit someone’s choices, hindering their growth.
•They create unhealthy dynamics with the division of labour in their relationships.
Gender roles are socially constructed and can be changed. I correct these elders and tell them that if I teach something to my daughter, I’ll be teaching it to my son too. We need to question & challenge these roles if we want to move towards greater gender equality.
How are you challenging traditional gender norms?
????????????Social transformation is global, including Malaysia & India. Ancient Indians recognized women’s efforts in various domains. Indian businesses were destroyed by invaders and money launderers.
Contemporary knowledge of women’s role in society and family is growing. Many women are CEOs thanks to education. Women are increasingly aware and capable of participating to mainstream life as the globe changes. Nuclear families and the need for both spouses to work have shaped women’s roles in society, although education has helped. Today, women take up jobs that fit their strengths. Organizations emphasize women’s skills. Where the woman is seen as equal they profited from environmental advances like women’s higher education and sports. Women in police, subway, airline, and space travel have enhanced their image, and 21st-century women are different.
Several women have held top banking and financial positions alongside men. Woman political leaders are examples of women empowerment and expanding influence in the world. Many Research Scholars and Professors are women. Famous women’s decibels are heard on TV. Women can impact Earth’s future by taking up challenging social and political roles. Women are taking on harder jobs every day, and the sky is the limit. Digital technology and opportunity allow women to express themselves like never before.
They beat males in fashion design and luxury retailers. Women can develop and showcase their abilities thanks to mobile phones, the Internet, and email. Communication helped them locate jobs that fit their talents and interests. Many social taboos have been removed to provide women equal opportunities. Organizations increasingly employ women and men. Few jobs are male-only. Even special foreces recruit women as commandos.
From Singapore to London, from Delhi Buenoss Aires women labour in various businesses. They match men in science and art.
Female astronauts have traveled to other planets. Military and government jobs were formerly ‘taboo’ for women. Now this impediment is gone. Women have surmounted obstacles. Protection, rights advocacy, and public awareness have not lagged. Although skilled homemakers, their roles now involve social and charity activity. Technical education is no longer male-dominated. More women work in factories and shops.
Women engineers work alongside men in manufacturing shops, assembly lines, and design departments.
Few years ago, only men were recruited for such positions! Every software position is competitive. Men and women will compete equally in the future.
Ways to tackle stereotypes about gender roles in families and society.
Take paternity leave to build stronger families. …
Call for family-friendly workplaces.
Share the care.
Empower women and girls. …
Respect reproductive rights and bodily autonomy.
Guru Nanak ji has said in Gurbani
“So kyun manda aakhiye, jin jamn Raajan”
How she be lowly, one who gives birth to Kings
Sikhi was not only transformation of humanity, but of human qualities, skills and ever willingness to relearn…????
????????Gurcharan Singh Kulim ????????????
*Addendum*
