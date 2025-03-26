Why I teach my daughter to cook?

This is how one Sikh mother is challenging How are you challenging traditional gender norms

OneSikhMom on gender roles

My daughter has been told by elders to learn to make cha (tea) or to cook simply because she’s a girl & will need to cook for guests or her husband one day. These comments really upset her.

Traditional gender roles are social expectations & stereotypes about how women should behave, dress, or act, which often leads to a division of responsibilities.

Our culture has assigned specific roles for women, where we’re expected to focus on domestic tasks, cooking & childcare.

But traditional gender roles are increasingly being challenged by our generation & the next one, because:

•They perpetuate harmful stereotypes & biases.

•They limit someone’s choices, hindering their growth.

•They create unhealthy dynamics with the division of labour in their relationships.

Gender roles are socially constructed and can be changed. I correct these elders and tell them that if I teach something to my daughter, I’ll be teaching it to my son too. We need to question & challenge these roles if we want to move towards greater gender equality.

How are you challenging traditional gender norms?

