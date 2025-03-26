Fashion expert and entrepreneur revealed as Ontario homicide victim

Baljeet ‘Bally’ Toki (right) found dead in his shop Montagio Custom Tailoring in Oakville, Canada. Left, CTV News Toronto sceebgrab of police on the scene.

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

An entrepreneur who specialised in custom tailored menswear has been revealed as the homicide victim found in downtown Oakville.

Halton Regional Police say Baljeet ‘Bally’ Toki, 43, was found dead in his shop Montagio Custom Tailoring on Lakehsore Road on Saturday (March 22).

Initial reports indicated the death was deemed suspicious, and now police have called in its Major Crime Unit to investigate, reported Insauga Ontario Local News.

Originally from Australia, Toki recently relocated to Canada, where he operated his custom-made clothing store on Lakeshore Road.

A regular blogger, Toki was often a source for fashion magazines and websites to comment on the latest trends in men’s fashion.

In a release issued on Tuesday, police say they have classified Toki’s suspicious death as a homicide. However, they say there is “no known threat to public safety.”

