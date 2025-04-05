Maiden Sikh camp for Subang Sikhs is now underway

We in Subang strive to focus on building a close-knit, engaged community where meaningful connections are nurtured and timeless Guru’s teachings & values are passed on with a purpose that leaves an impact on ones life.

Registration for the Subang Mini Samelan 2025

By Subang Sikhs | Malaysia |

We proudly announce the very first Mini Samelan that is being held at Gurdwara Sahib Subang (GSS). This event is a joint effort of the Subang Sikh Youth Club (SSYC), Sisters & Brothers Club, the Punjabi Education Council (PEC), and the Subang Gurudwara itself. This Samelan marks the beginning of a new tradition for us, one where each year’s Samelan is themed around one of the Ten Sikh Gurus. And we’re starting with the foundation with our first Guru, Guru Nanak Ji.

We took into consideration of the busy lifestyles of many families and youths in Klang Valley that are juggling with their work and life commitments, which can make it difficult for them attend longer Samelans, especially at this time of the year. To overcome this, our dedicated team has come together to organise this 3-day Mini Samelan that is held over the weekend. This way, everyone can experience the joy and meaning of a Samelan, even within a busy schedule.

Participants joining the Darbar Sahib programme at the Subang Mini Samelan 2025

In this Samelan, we will be exploring Sikh Values through interactive activities and games. For children this experience is a fun, enriching and educational experience where their learning happens through play. Inspired by Guru Nanak Ji, this is a wonderful chance for everyone to grow, serve, and build lasting bonds. We truly hope to see many of you there.

