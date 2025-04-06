How we celebrate Vaisakhi? Gurpreet Bains tells CBC

Why do Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi? Malaysian-born Gurpreet Kaur Bains tells Canadian radio station CBC how the Khalsa was established, the meaning of Singh and Kaur, the Nishan Sahib (the Khalsa flag) and the huge Vaisakhi melas the world over. In Malaysia, she tells CBC’s Nabila Qureshi how much she loves the food served at gurdwaras. Don’t miss her humming the favourite Vasakhi music of his father and her grandfather. Click here for the audio.

RELATED STORY:

From Frankfurt to Tampa, Vaisakhi anew (Asia Samachar, 8 April 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here