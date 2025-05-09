Harnam Singh (1934 – 2025), Sentul Pasar, KL

HARNAM SINGH A/L SANTA SINGH

6.9.1934 – 9.5.2025

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved father & grandfather – a man whose love, warmth, and unwavering spirit touched everyone around him.

FUNERAL DETAILS

9 May 2025, Friday

4:00pm: Cortege leaves residence: No 22 Lorong Sentul Bahagia 3, Sentul Pasar, 51100, KL,

5:00pm: Antam Sanskar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Loke Yew Crematorium

Followed by Ardaas and Path at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL

For further details, please contact:

Sandeep Singh (+60 10-259 2300)

Palvin Singh (+60 16 969 5656)

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

| Entry: 9 May 2025 | Source: Family

