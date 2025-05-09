Harbhjan Kaur (1951 – 2025), Sungai Siput

HARBHJAN KAUR D/O TEJA SINGH (SUNGAI SIPUT)
1 June 1951 – 9 May 2025
Beloved Wife of Sardar Ranjit Singh (Retired Army)
Formerly from Setapak Jaya
Children / Spouse:
Priscilla Kaur / Dr. Satnam Singh
Mikeinderaj Singh
Grandchildren:
Sukhraj Singh
Manraaj Singh
Satkiran Kaur
Will be dearly missed by family, relatives and friends.
FINAL RITES:
11th May 2025 (Sunday)
Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL)
2:00 PM Wake
3:30 PM Saskaar
PAATH DA BHOG
18th May 2025 (Sunday)
Gurdwara Sahib Ampang, Jalan Ulu Kelang
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
For more information, contact:
Mikeinderaj Singh (016 – 347 2781)
