Harbhjan Kaur (1951 – 2025), Sungai Siput

HARBHJAN KAUR D/O TEJA SINGH (SUNGAI SIPUT)

1 June 1951 – 9 May 2025

Beloved Wife of Sardar Ranjit Singh (Retired Army)

Formerly from Setapak Jaya

Children / Spouse:

Priscilla Kaur / Dr. Satnam Singh

Mikeinderaj Singh

Grandchildren:

Sukhraj Singh

Manraaj Singh

Satkiran Kaur

Will be dearly missed by family, relatives and friends.

FINAL RITES:

11th May 2025 (Sunday)

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL)

2:00 PM Wake

3:30 PM Saskaar

PAATH DA BHOG

18th May 2025 (Sunday)

Gurdwara Sahib Ampang, Jalan Ulu Kelang

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

For more information, contact:

Mikeinderaj Singh (016 – 347 2781)

| Entry: 9 May 2025 | Source: Family

