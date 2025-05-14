First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Kirnal Singh @ Tari (MAS) (1945 – 2024)

First Mithi Yaad
Sardar Kirnal Singh s/o Booth Singh @ Tari (MAS)
1.6.1945 – 24.6.2024
Wife: Arajit Kaur @ Jeeta d/o Late Kerta Singh
SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG
1 June 2025, Sunday
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Address: Lorong Utara (B), Selangor
10.00 am to 12.00 pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar
One year has passed, yet it still feels like yesterday. Your absence is deeply felt , but your love,wisdom and memories continue to live in our hearts. We cherish the moments we had with you and find comfort in knowing that you are always with us in spirit …Gone but never forgotten.
Lovingly Missed by
Deepay 019 – 383 3975
Shindi 016 – 651 1750
Prem 017 – 553 2894
Kindly treat this as a personal invitation
