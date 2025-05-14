First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Kirnal Singh @ Tari (MAS) (1945 – 2024)

First Mithi Yaad

Sardar Kirnal Singh s/o Booth Singh @ Tari (MAS)

1.6.1945 – 24.6.2024

Wife: Arajit Kaur @ Jeeta d/o Late Kerta Singh

SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG

1 June 2025, Sunday

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Address: Lorong Utara (B), Selangor

10.00 am to 12.00 pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar

One year has passed, yet it still feels like yesterday. Your absence is deeply felt , but your love,wisdom and memories continue to live in our hearts. We cherish the moments we had with you and find comfort in knowing that you are always with us in spirit …Gone but never forgotten.

Lovingly Missed by

Deepay 019 – 383 3975

Shindi 016 – 651 1750

Prem 017 – 553 2894

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 14 May 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here