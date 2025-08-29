Dejinder Kaur (Senthi) (1941 – 2025), Canning Vale, Australia

Dejinder Kaur (Senthi)
11.10.1941 – 18.8.2025
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
Wife of late Rattan Singh Rikhraj
Daughter of Late Inder Singh and Late Harbans Kaur (Batu Gajah)
Satpal Rikhraj (son) Ragbir Rikhraj (daughter-in law)
Rajpal Rikhraj (daughter)
Hashvinder Rikhraj (grandson)
Terinder Rikhraj (grandson)
And all siblings
FUNERAL SERVICE
29 August, 2025, Friday
Path da Bhog & Antim Ardaas
Canning Vale Gurdwara Sahib (5:00 pm)
Guru ka langar will be served after completion of prayers
For live streamig link, click here
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 29 Aug 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here