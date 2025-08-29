Dejinder Kaur (Senthi) (1941 – 2025), Canning Vale, Australia

Dejinder Kaur (Senthi)

11.10.1941 – 18.8.2025

FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS

Wife of late Rattan Singh Rikhraj

Daughter of Late Inder Singh and Late Harbans Kaur (Batu Gajah)

Satpal Rikhraj (son) Ragbir Rikhraj (daughter-in law)

Rajpal Rikhraj (daughter)

Hashvinder Rikhraj (grandson)

Terinder Rikhraj (grandson)

And all siblings

FUNERAL SERVICE

29 August, 2025, Friday

Path da Bhog & Antim Ardaas

Canning Vale Gurdwara Sahib (5:00 pm)

Guru ka langar will be served after completion of prayers

For live streamig link, click here

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 29 Aug 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here