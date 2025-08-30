20 Army helicopters stationed in Panjab, heavy rainfall continues in catchment areas

A Cheetah helicopter from India’s Army Aviation Units in a rescue mission in flooded Lassian in Gurdaspur, Panjab. – Photo: Screengrab from video released by the Indian Army

The Army has stationed 20 helicopters in flood-devastated Panjab which is expecting more devastation as heavy rainfall in the catchment areas continues to swell the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Ujh rivers.

The Indian Army has deployed Army Aviation Helicopters for flood relief and rescue operations as part of its humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts.

In one such incident on August 27, the Indian Army shared on its social media platforms on a rescue mission in Lassian in Gurdaspur, Panjab. In that operation, it said ‘a dare devil rescue effort’ was undertaken which consisted of multiple shuttles by three Cheetah helicopters of the Army Aviation Units.

The ‘heroic and timely action in the most extreme flying conditions’ led to the successful evacuation of 27 persons, it said.

In its report, The Indian Express said several columns of the Army have been continuing their relief efforts to reach out to people who have been marooned in villages. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also continued to evacuate people in Dera Baba Nanak sector of Gurdaspur district through helicopters by winching them to safety from rooftops.

The IAF has also escalated its flood relief and rescue operations focusing primarily on the severely affected Jammu and Punjab regions.

Mi 17 and Chinook helicopters have conducted more than 55 sorties to extract stranded civilians, including personnel from the Indian Army and Border Security Force, from inundated areas in Dera Baba Nanak, Pathankot, and Akhnoor sectors, the report added.

It said the relief missions are being executed in close coordination with the Army, BSF, National Disaster Response Force, and local administration to ensure timely evacuation and distribution of supplies.

