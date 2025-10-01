Movie Review: Homebound – A soul-stirring journey of dreams, discrimination and dignity

This is the kind of cinema Bollywood should be producing. No fist fights. No hot pursuits. No melodrama. Just life’s simple truths—discrimination, resilience, friendship and the quiet courage to stay rooted even when the world pushes you away.

Homebound follows the bond between two men played by Ishan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa

Some films entertain. Others awaken something deep within. Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is one such film—a quiet masterpiece that holds up a mirror to the soul of India and to anyone who has ever struggled to rise above their circumstances.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

As I watched the story of Chandan Kumar and Mohammed Shoaib unfold—two young men from rural India striving to join the police force—I was transported back to my own beginnings. I was born in Kampung Air Leleh, Melaka, one of 10 siblings in a household where poverty was a daily reality. Life was tough, but it taught me resilience. Education became my escape route—I studied hard, often under dim light, driven by my parents’ unwavering belief in its power.

Watching Homebound, I was reminded of how fragile that ladder can be—and how many never get the chance to climb it.

The Weight of Identity

Mohammed Shoaib’s journey is especially poignant. As a Muslim, he faces discrimination at every turn—subtle, insidious, and constant. From the moment he fills out his job application, ticking the box that marks him as Muslim OBC (Other Backward Classes), he knows he’s entering a race where the rules are stacked against him.

In one unforgettable scene, Shoaib watches a cricket match between India and Pakistan. The atmosphere is filled with laughter and excitement, but the jokes are barbed—aimed at his heritage. He smiles, but his eyes betray the pain. It’s a moment that captures the emotional toll of being “the other” in your own country.

Another form of discrimination hits even harder. During the COVID-19 lockdown, rumours spread that Muslims were “super spreaders.” When Shoaib is stopped by police for violating stay-home orders, he’s asked for his ID. Upon learning he’s Muslim, the officers beat him up—while others, not of his faith, are let off. That scene left me shaken. It’s a brutal reminder of how prejudice can turn deadly.

Chandan, meanwhile, hides his caste to avoid exclusion. Both young men carry invisible burdens—of identity, of expectation, of survival.

Rural India: The Push Factor

The film’s depiction of village life is raw and real. Shoaib’s father limps with an untreated ankle injury after years of toiling in the fields. Chandan’s house, with its crumbling walls and leaking roof, stands as a metaphor for resilience. Loans are hard to come by. Opportunities are scarce. Life is lived from hand to mouth.

This is the push factor—the reason so many dream of leaving. Whether it’s to the city or to Dubai, the allure of “easier” work and higher salaries is strong. But Homebound reminds us that leaving is never easy. Even those who go carry home in their hearts.

The Civil Service Dream as a Lifeline

For Chandan and Shoaib, the police uniform is more than a job—it’s a symbol of respect, protection and social mobility. Like many disenfranchised youths in India, they believe a government post can shield them from caste and religious discrimination. Their shared dream becomes a quiet act of resistance.

The Unexpected Blow: COVID-19

Just when they begin to pull through—having scraped together money, passed qualifying exams, and dared to hope—COVID-19 strikes. Work stops. Loans pile up. And in a devastating twist, one of them succumbs to the virus.

There is no fairy tale ending. Just grief, silence and the aching truth that life doesn’t always reward the brave.

Set against the backdrop of the 2020 lockdown, the film captures the migrant exodus and the emotional rupture of being separated from home. It’s inspired by Basharat Peer’s New York Times article “Taking Amrit Home,” which chronicled the tragic journey of a migrant worker.

The Power of Small Joys

Yet amidst the sorrow, Homebound celebrates the beauty of simple things. A scene that stayed with me was when Shoaib and his friends shared a jar-full of homemade achar—Indian pickles prepared by Chandan’s mother. She added a secret ingredient: love. They savoured it till the last drop. That moment, like many in the film, reminded me of my own childhood—the warmth of shared meals, the comfort of community.

What the Movie Portrays and the Message It Sends

​Homebound doesn’t preach—it quietly exposes the systemic inequalities that persist in India. It asks viewers to confront their own privilege and recognise the invisible burdens carried by marginalised communities.

​The bond between Chandan and Shoaib is a source of strength and solace. Their shared dreams, love for cricket, and mutual respect offer a tender counterpoint to the harshness of their world.

​The film underscores how even the pursuit of a civil service job—seen by many as a path to stability—is fraught with emotional and societal hurdles. Thousands apply for a handful of positions, and qualifying exams are just the beginning. For many, the real test is surviving the journey.

Life Is Not a Bed of Roses

For many, life is not a bed of roses—especially for the vulnerable, the impoverished, and those living in rural areas. You are born poor, and often remain poor for the rest of your life. Opportunities are rare and hard to come by. Difficulties surface at every corner.

That’s why I was shocked when the movie ended—just after the cremation of Chandan. I had expected Shoaib to roll up his sleeves, start afresh and rise up to join the civil service. But life is cruel. There was no happy ending—only a realistic one. Shoaib is left to pick up the pieces, perhaps to begin again.

It left a deep impression on me. That’s life for many. The challenges continue, and one is left with no choice but to carry on. Deep inside, we pray, hope, and want a better life—for our parents, ourselves, and our families.

This Film is Different from the Rest

This is the kind of cinema Bollywood should be producing. No fist fights. No hot pursuits. No melodrama. Just life’s simple truths—discrimination, resilience, friendship and the quiet courage to stay rooted even when the world pushes you away.

Homebound is based on a true story. And it feels true. Every frame, every silence, every tear. It’s a tribute to those who stay, who fight, who believe that our country—despite its flaws—has something worth holding on to.

I was emotional throughout. I felt deeply for the two characters because I could relate to their journey. If you have time to watch only one Hindi movie this year, let it be this one. Feel it. Talk about it. Because these are the stories that deserve to be told. These are the lives that deserve to be seen.

Yes, the ending is sad. But that’s what makes the film unforgettable. As you leave the cinema, the message lingers—it resonates in your mind, in your heart, and in your conscience. Especially if you, like me, came from humble beginnings.

Now, looking back, I realise with immense gratitude how lucky I was. From poverty to purpose—because my parents internalised an unwavering belief in education as a tool for transformation. I feel blessed that things worked out my way. Homebound reminded me of that. And it reminded me of those for whom the journey is still ongoing.

Dr Pola Singh, who retired as Maritime Institute of Malaysia director-general in 2011, is also the author of ‘Uphill — The Journey of a Sikh-Chinese Kampung Boy’

