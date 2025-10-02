Sardool Singh (1951 – 2025), Batu Gajah / Setapak, Ex-RMAF

Sardool Singh s/o Partap Singh

3.9.1951 – 2.10.2025

(Batu Gajah / Setapak, EX-RMAF)

A man of courage, integrity, and deep compassion, he touched the lives of all who knew him. His wisdom guided us, his kindness uplifted us, and his strength carried us through life’s trials. Though he has left this earthly home, his legacy will live on in the values he instilled and the love he shared. You will be dearly missed, but your spirit will continue to inspire and guide us always. We love you, Daddy. May Waheguru bless your soul with eternal peace.

Wife: Manjit Kaur d/o Mahindar Singh

Children / Spouses:

Sangeetpal Kaur

Miranjeet Kaur / Hardave Singh

Kamaljit Singh

Bhavnish Kaur

Grandchildren: Khawshika Dave Kaur, Aaron Singh Gill, Rheyna Dave Kaur, Earav Dave Singh, Saniya Kaur Gill

LAST RITES

Friday, 3 October 2025

Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

9.30am -12noon: Last respects & prayers

12noon: Saskaar (Cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 12th October 2025

9.30am -11am

Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, KL

Contact: Kamal (016 – 304 0693) Pajan (012 – 371 9625)

| Entry: 2 Oct 2025 | Source: Family

