Sardool Singh (1951 – 2025), Batu Gajah / Setapak, Ex-RMAF

Sardool Singh s/o Partap Singh
3.9.1951 – 2.10.2025
(Batu Gajah / Setapak, EX-RMAF)
A man of courage, integrity, and deep compassion, he touched the lives of all who knew him. His wisdom guided us, his kindness uplifted us, and his strength carried us through life’s trials. Though he has left this earthly home, his legacy will live on in the values he instilled and the love he shared. You will be dearly missed, but your spirit will continue to inspire and guide us always. We love you, Daddy. May Waheguru bless your soul with eternal peace.
Wife: Manjit Kaur d/o Mahindar Singh
Children / Spouses:
Sangeetpal Kaur
Miranjeet Kaur / Hardave Singh
Kamaljit Singh
Bhavnish Kaur
Grandchildren: Khawshika Dave Kaur, Aaron Singh Gill, Rheyna Dave Kaur, Earav Dave Singh, Saniya Kaur Gill
LAST RITES
Friday, 3 October 2025
Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
9.30am -12noon: Last respects & prayers
12noon: Saskaar (Cremation)
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 12th October 2025
9.30am -11am
Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, KL
Contact: Kamal (016 – 304 0693) Pajan (012 – 371 9625)
