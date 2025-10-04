Cricket has taken North America by storm

Former Indian cricket player Suresh Raina (front,centre), renowned for his superb fielding and explosive hitting, will play for Toronto Sixers in the Canada Super 60

Is cricket fast becoming more of a business than a sport? Indeed, sports are the second-largest entertainment industry after films and music.

It is why this sport, which was initially confined to a handful of erstwhile Commonwealth nations, has been surprising the world of sports with its innovations and sweeping changes in the formats it is played in different parts of the world.

From five-day traditional Test matches to a 36-er-a-side, the game has become spectator-friendly. So much so that North Americans, who once even refused to talk about it, are now bending backwards to capitalise on the growing popularity of the latest and shortest versions of the game.

Only last year, the USA joined the West Indies to host the T20 World Cup for men. And three years from now, when the summer Olympic Games return to Los Angeles, cricket will be one of the major attractions on the games’ curriculum.

North America is witnessing a series of T10 or 60-ball-a-side thrillers being organised at different venues. Most of these events have been hawking media headlines as they are trying to rope in some of the world’s best batters, bowlers and fielders.

One of such events is being organised at BC Place in Vancouver from October 8 to 13.

In a major boost to the Canada Super 60, former India cricketer Suresh Raina is set to take part in the tournament from October 8–13 at BC Place in Vancouver. Raina, known for his explosive batting and brilliant fielding, will represent the Toronto Sixers in the league. His participation is expected to draw big crowds and generate huge excitement among fans in Canada.

The left-handed batter will line up alongside big international names like Alex Hales, Jason Roy, and Andre Fletcher in the upcoming edition.

Speaking about his participation with the Toronto Sixers, Suresh Raina said, “I’m really excited to be part of the Canada Super 60. Since this is the inaugural edition, it already feels special and promises to be a top-class tournament. The Toronto Sixers have a well-balanced squad with some big international names, as well as Canadian Talent, and I’m looking forward to playing alongside them and contributing to the team’s success.”

Abhishek Shah, Founder and Chairman of Canada Super 60 added, “We are thrilled to have Suresh Raina in the competition. His presence brings not just star value but also a wealth of experience. Young and upcoming players will get the chance to learn from him, both on and off the field, which will be a huge boost for their growth.”

Sami Faridi, the CEO of Toronto Sixers, said, “It’s a great privilege to have someone like Suresh Raina in our team. He is a World Cup winner and has played in some of the biggest tournaments in the world. His vast experience in the shorter format will be a big advantage for us.”

The Toronto Sixers will play their first match against Brampton Blitz on October 8, 2025.

Canada Super 60 is a groundbreaking new cricket league launching in 2025, bringing the unique 10-over-a-side format with both men’s and women’s competitions from its inaugural season — a global first. Backed by Cricket Canada, the league aims to elevate Canada’s place on the world cricket map while offering fans a thrilling mix of power and strategy between T20S and ODIs. The first edition of the Canada Super 60 will be held from October 8th to 13th, 2025, at the iconic BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, making it the first major cricket league to debut on Canada’s West Coast. The Canada Super 60 is more than just a tournament — it’s a celebration of sport, diversity, and opportunity, designed to grow the game in North America and give Canadian players global exposure.

