First Mithi Yaad: Swaran Kaur (Sharan) (1957- 2024)

First Mithi Yaad

Swaran Kaur (Sharan) d/o Sundor Singh

(17.2.1957 – 7.11.2024)

Husband: Rajit Singh Gill S/o Tara Singh

Village: Nagoke

Children / Spouses:

Dr. Abeejit Singh Gill Shireen Kaur Gill / Dr. Jaspreet Singh Cheema Kabir Singh Gill/ Melvinder Kaur Mann

PROGRAM DETAILS

25 Oct 2025, Saturday

10.00 am – 12.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Pusing, Perak.

| Entry: 21 Oct 2025 | Source: Family

