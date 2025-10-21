Mata Ajmer Kaur (1934 – 2025), Sydney

Mata Ajmer Kaur

1934 – 2025

PLEASE JOIN US FOR THE FUNERAL SERVICE

Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Sydney, Australia

Thursday, 23 October 2025

Time: 3pm

FOLLOWED BY SEHAJ PAATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji

23, Lincoln Street Minto, Sydney, Australia

Monday, 27 October 2025

Time: 7pm

Followed by Guru Ka Langar

Entry: 21 Oct 2025 | Source: Family

