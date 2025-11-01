Leicester-based Sikh Museum Initiative celebrates 10th anniversary

Sikh Museum Initiative celebrates 10th anniversary with a programme at University of Leicester Heritage Hub on Oct 29, 2025 – Photo: SMI

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

The Leicester-based Sikh Museum Initiative (SMI) marked its 10th anniversary with the unveiling of two Sikh weaponry artefacts digitised in 3D from the collection at Kedleston Hall, under the care of the National Trust.

The artefacts were presented in immersive digital format, showcasing the potential of 3D technology to preserve and share Sikh history globally. They represent a significant addition to SMI’s expanding portfolio of digital Sikh heritage.

SMI director Gurinder Singh Mann said the organisation’s 10-year journey represents a blend of heritage, scholarship, and technology.

“The digitisation of Sikh artefacts from Kedleston Hall is a proud moment — it brings history to life in new and powerful ways, ensuring these treasures are preserved and shared for future generations,” he told a gathering at the University of Leicester Heritage Hub on Oct 29.

Guests also explored creative displays by Amandeep Kaur Art, Rajpal Singh (Intrinsikh Arts), and Harinder Singh (Sikhlens), as well as SMI’s own VR and touchscreen installations, offering interactive engagement with Sikh artefacts and stories.

Hosted by Kartar Singh (SMI), the event opened with welcome addresses by Heritage Hub director Professor Sarah Scott, Lord-Lieutenant Mike Kapur, and University of Leicester President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Nishan Canagarajah. Among the guests were Oadby & Wigston Mayor Jasvir Chohan and Leicester Dean Karen Rooms.

The programme featured engaging talks by University of Leicester Head of Archives and Special Collections Dr Simon Dixon, Leeds Royal Armouries Curator of Oriental Collections Natasha Bennett, and Birmingham Open Media Chief Technology Officer Taranjit Singh.

