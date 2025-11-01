First Sikh Mental Health Summit, free virtual event on Dec 6 open to all

The landmark initiative aims to create a culturally informed space for conversations about mental health within the Sikh community — a topic long considered sensitive and often overlooked.

First Sikh Mental Health Summit, a free virtual event on Dec 6, 2025, co-founded by Dr Poojajeet Khaira (left) and Dr Avneet Soin

The first-ever Sikh Mental Health Summit in the United States will take place on Saturday, Dec 6, 2025, a free virtual event open to participants from around the world.

The landmark initiative aims to create a culturally informed space for conversations about mental health within the Sikh community — a topic long considered sensitive and often overlooked.

The SMHS was co-founded by Dr Poojajeet Khaira and Dr. Avneet Soin. Dr Poojajeet is the Academic Chief Resident at MetroHealth Hospital – Case Western Reserve University and a University Hospitals Public and Community Psychiatry Fellow. Dr Avneet is a consultation-liaison psychiatry fellow at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School.

Organisers said the summit will bring together mental health professionals, community leaders and Sikh organisations to explore how culture, identity and faith intersect with emotional well-being.

Participants will hear from leading voices and organisations working at the intersection of community and mental health, including Brown Girl Therapy, The Sikh Coalition, Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF), Sikh Family Center, UMEED, the American Psychiatric Association Foundation and the United Sikh Movement.

The virtual programme will feature keynote sessions, panel discussions and interactive forums focused on strengthening awareness and collaboration in mental health care.

According to the organisers, the summit seeks to:

Highlight ongoing efforts to support Sikh mental health

Encourage connection and conversation within and beyond the community

Share practical tools and culturally grounded approaches to care

Inspire participants to continue this work in their own circles

The organisers hope the event will help reduce stigma, build understanding, and foster stronger community support around mental health and healing.

The Sikh Mental Health Summit is free and open to all. Registration details are available online.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, Dec 6, 2025

Location: Virtual (Free registration)

Inquiries: sikhmentalhealth@gmail.com

Follow: @sikhmhsummit

