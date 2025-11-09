Maataji Baldav Kaur Tathgar @ Baldev Kaur (1928 – 2025), Tawau, Sabah

Maataji Baldav Kaur Tathgar @ Baldev Kaur

26.3.1928 – 8.11.2025 (97yrs)

From: Tawau, Sabah

[Village: Karmgarh – Barnala, Punjab, India]

In Loving Memory

Of our cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

A woman of quiet strength and boundless love, whose kindness, humility, and grace touched every life she encountered. She led not with words, but with gentle actions—showing us that true courage lies in compassion, and that greatness is found in a humble heart.

Her love was unwavering, her presence a source of comfort and peace. She filled our lives with warmth, laughter, and lessons that will forever guide us. Though she may no longer walk beside us, her spirit lives on—in the values she instilled, the memories we hold dear, and the love that continues to surround us.

We will miss her deeply, but we carry her with us always.

Wife of: Joginder Singh Auluck a/l Prem Singh Auluck (deceased)

Brother: Sohan Singh Tathgar (India)

Children / Spouses:

Beant Kaur / Pius Fernandez (deceased)

Gurnender (Guru) Singh (deceased) / Catherine Liew

Amarjit Singh @ Omar Abdullah (deceased) / Jummattina Jumani @ Ta

Malkit Singh / Mailin Odiak

Skela Kaur (Sabrina)

Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family members.

PRAYER & SASKAAR

Monday, 10 November 2025

9.00am: Sukhmani Sahib, followed by Kirtan and Ardas

12.00 pm: Cortège leaves from residence at house at 33, Jalan BPP 1/7, Pusat Bandar Putra Permai, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor

1.00 pm: Saskaar (cremation) at MBSJ Crematorium, Jalan Bunga Kertas, Bandar Puchong Utama, 47100 Puchong, Selangor. Thereafter prayers at Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya.

PATH DA PHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya

(Lot 72021, SS13, Persiaran Kewajipan, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia)

15 November (Saturday), 10am-12pm

Contacts:

Ashveen (0111-5362144)

Rajveen (013-9333782)

Yash (0112-7001686)

A Heart That Held Us All

She was more than a mother,

More than a name,

She was home,

She was warmth,

She was our flame.

With laughter and love,

She lit every room,

Strong in her ways,

Yet gentle in bloom.

A guiding star,

A family’s pride,

Forever with us,

Forever our guide.

