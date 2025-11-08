First Mithi Yaad: Satpal Singh Sandhu (1968 – 2024)

IN LOVING MEMORY

Please Join The Family For The 1st Barsi Of:

Satpal Singh Sandhu

(1968 – 2024)

Gurdwara Program

15th November 2025 (Saturday)

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, thereafter Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Please treat this as a personal Invitation.

For further enquiries contact:

016-6120767 (Dave-boy)

017-6120155 (Darren)

| Entry: 8 Nov 2025 | Source: Family

