Rare honour: Malaysian doctor to deliver sermons at Delhi historical gurdwaras

Dr Rasvinder Singh all set for his appearance at Delhi historical gurdwaras

By Asia Samachar | India |

A Malaysian medical doctor has been invited to deliver sermons at historical gurdwaras in Delhi — a rare honour for a Malaysian Sikh parcharak (preacher).

Dr Rasvinder Singh will be conducting katha (Sikh sermons) at three of Delhi’s prominent historical gurdwaras — Rakab Ganj Sahib, Bangla Sahib and Sis Ganj Sahib — over four days starting 10 November. The programmes are being held in conjunction with the 350th martyrdom commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

“I was initially surprised. Growing up in Malaysia, we are accustomed to parcharaks and ragis visiting us every now and then, but to be invited from Malaysia to Delhi’s historical gurdwaras for this blessed opportunity was just unheard of till date,” Dr Rasvinder told Asia Samachar when asked about the invitation.

His kirtan and katha tour in Delhi has already begun. The first session was held today (7 Nov) at Gurdwara Bala Sahib, followed by another at Sis Ganj Sahib tomorrow (8 Nov) from 8pm to 9pm (India time).

Dr Rasvinder, 36, is no stranger to delivering kirtan and katha in Malaysia and neighbouring countries. He is a regular at gurdwaras and often appears alongside his wife, Dr Aarvinder Kaur, who is also a medical doctor.

Born in Penang in 1989, Dr Rasvinder spent his childhood in the northern Malaysian state before pursuing medical studies. His parents, Ragbeer Singh and Baljit Kaur, are retired and reside in Bukit Mertajam, Penang. Ragbeer previously worked at Penang Port, while his mother served in the accounting department of a private firm.

He received the invitation to speak in Delhi about three months ago.

“It was a pleasant surprise, as India already has a huge number of parcharaks and ragis doing sewa. Hence, to be invited specifically, I feel immensely grateful and humbled for this opportunity to represent Malaysia and Southeast Asia on a global Sikh platform — a testament that Sikhi is flourishing outside India.

“It is also quite challenging for someone like me, employed with the Ministry of Health and currently pursuing my Masters, to dedicate time for parchar and kirtan. Hopefully, I’ll be able to devote more time in the future. My wife, Dr Aarvinder Kaur, is undoubtedly my backbone and pillar in all the sewas we are able to do locally and abroad,” he said.

