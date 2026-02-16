Rtd. Sgt 58905 Pritam Singh (1953 – 2026), Ipoh

Rtd. Sgt 58905 Pritam Singh

(Ipoh)

15.9.1953 – 9.2.2026

Wife: Amrit Kaur

Son: Jevinder Singh

ASA DI VAAR, KIRTAN & PATH DA BHOG

Wada Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Saturday, 21 February 2026

6.00am to 8.15am: Asa Di Vaar

9.30am to 12 noon: Kirtan & Path da Bhog

Kirtan Jathas: Baldave Singh Leo | Kemey Veerji | Yatra Jatha | Parkash Kirtani Jatha

Contact: Brothers

Dr Manjit Singh, Penang 012 477 9006

Sarjit Singh Melbourne +614 1211 5133

Harcharanjit Singh @ Raja 019 229 9800

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram; Updated Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 16 February 2026 | Source: Family

