Rtd. Sgt 58905 Pritam Singh (1953 – 2026), Ipoh

Rtd. Sgt 58905 Pritam Singh
(Ipoh)
15.9.1953 – 9.2.2026
Wife: Amrit Kaur
Son: Jevinder Singh
ASA DI VAAR, KIRTAN & PATH DA BHOG
Wada Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
Saturday, 21 February 2026
6.00am to 8.15am: Asa Di Vaar
9.30am to 12 noon: Kirtan & Path da Bhog
Kirtan Jathas: Baldave Singh Leo | Kemey Veerji | Yatra Jatha | Parkash Kirtani Jatha
Contact: Brothers
Dr Manjit Singh, Penang 012 477 9006
Sarjit Singh Melbourne +614 1211 5133
Harcharanjit Singh @ Raja 019 229 9800
Entry: 16 February 2026
