Harvinder Singh (Pimbi) Sekhon (1964 – 2026), Sentul

In Loving Memory Of
Harvinder Singh (Pimbi) Sekhon
20.8.1964 – 15.2.2026
Parents: Late Sardar Pritam Singh (Choji) Sekhon (Sentul Railways) & Late Mata Jasbir Kaur
Wife: Harmindar Kaur (Mindy) d/o Late Giani Gurcharan Singh Bhaur
Daughters / Son-in-Law:
Prabhsharon Kaur & Gurprit Singh
Amrit Kaur
Lovingly remembered by his brothers, sisters, family and friends, whose lives he touched with kindness, warmth, and quiet strength.
FUNERAL
Tuesday, 17 February 2026
Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium)
Wake: 2.30pm – 4.30pm
Saskaar : 4.30pm
PAATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS
Sunday, 22 February 2026
6.00pm – 8.00pm
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
