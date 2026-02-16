Harvinder Singh (Pimbi) Sekhon (1964 – 2026), Sentul

In Loving Memory Of

Harvinder Singh (Pimbi) Sekhon

20.8.1964 – 15.2.2026

Parents: Late Sardar Pritam Singh (Choji) Sekhon (Sentul Railways) & Late Mata Jasbir Kaur

Wife: Harmindar Kaur (Mindy) d/o Late Giani Gurcharan Singh Bhaur

Daughters / Son-in-Law:

Prabhsharon Kaur & Gurprit Singh

Amrit Kaur

Lovingly remembered by his brothers, sisters, family and friends, whose lives he touched with kindness, warmth, and quiet strength.

FUNERAL

Tuesday, 17 February 2026

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium)

Wake: 2.30pm – 4.30pm

Saskaar : 4.30pm

PAATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS

Sunday, 22 February 2026

6.00pm – 8.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

| Entry: 16 February 2026 | Source: Family

