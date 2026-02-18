Sardarni Chamel Kaur @ Sarjit Kaur (1936 – 2026), Port Klang

Sardarni Chamel Kaur @ Sarjit Kaur

Husband: Late Sardar Arjan Singh (Port Klang) (Dhanori)

Village: Dhanori

9.11.1936 – 17.2.2026

LAST RITES

Thursday, 19th February 2026

12pm: Cortège leaves from the residence

1pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Nirvana Crematorium Shah Alam

Anil 017-248 1337

Roy 011-1282 5566

In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Grandmother

She was the heart of our family — A loving mother, devoted grandmother, and proud great-grandmother.

Her warmth, prayers, and unconditional love shaped generations. The values she taught us and the memories we shared will remain in our hearts forever.

Though we say goodbye today, her spirit lives on in all of us.

Forever loved. Forever missed. Waheguru Ji bless her soul.

