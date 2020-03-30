Private medical specialists urged to step forward

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Private medical specialists can do their part in battling the novel covonavirus pandemic by coming forward to serve the nation.

This is the call from the Association of Specialists in Private Medical Practice of Malaysia (ASPMPM) as Malaysia and nations globally contend with the spread of Covid-19.

“This is our calling and our duty to the sick and the nation,” said ASPMPM president Dr Balwant Singh Gendeh.

“All private medical specialists will support the Health Ministry fully and work together with the private hospitals each one is attached to, to combat the virus,” he said in a statement released on Sunday (29 March).

The association has also urged the government to ensure adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies for all frontline doctors in light of increasing reports of healthcare workers succumbing to the virus in other countries.

“We hope the government and NGOs can look into residential facilities for frontline staff to stay especially those involved with ICU care so that they do not infect their family members in case they become positive for the virus,” he said.

Dr Balwant, now attached to the Pantai Hospital, retired after the serving in the government service for 36 years as a professor and ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon.

