Singapore Sikhs condemn ‘senseless attacks’ on Afghan Sikhs

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Singapore’s Sikh Advisory Board (SAB) has condemned the ‘senseless and reckless act’ when 25 people were killed in an attach on a gurdwara in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“We express our solidarity with the Afghan Sikh community and the families of victims and condemn the senseless and reckless act,” SAB said in a statement released yesterday. A copy was emailed to Asia Samachar.

SAB is a statutory board established under Singapore’s Ministry of Community Development.

Under the present set-up, SAB has 12 members, nine nominated by five gurdwaras and three nominated by the Government. The five nominating gurdwaras are Khalsa Dharmak Sabha, Khalsa Jiwan Sudhar Sabha, Pardesi Khalsa Dharmak Dewan, Sri Guru Nanak Sat Sang Sabha and Sri Guru Singh Sabha (SGSS).

THE FULL MEDIA RELEASE

The Sikh Advisory Board (SAB) in Singapore is saddened by the senseless attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan this past week.

On Wednesday (Mar 25), a lone wolf terrorist stormed and attacked a Sikh Gurdwara in Afghanistan, in which 25 innocent people lost their lives and many others were injured. An explosive device then detonated the funeral service of the 25 beloved Sikhs the next day. The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for both attacks and also issued threats that future attacks on the Afghan Sikh community, numbering some 300 families, is imminent unless they leave the country.

We express our solidarity with the Afghan Sikh community and the families of victims and condemn the senseless and reckless act.

We pray for strength for the families of those who perished in this heinous act and for the speedy recovery of those injured. These attacks are the most recent on the Afghan Sikh community as they continue to be targeted by terrorist groups in the country, in a bid to eradicate the country of religious minorities.

We are fortunate here in Singapore that minorities, such as the Sikh community, continue to play an important and valued part in the nation’s social fabric and have flourished.

The SAB also notes that Sikhs and Muslims around the world continue to enjoy mutual respect and understanding, including here in Singapore where both communities work closely together to strengthen social cohesion and that such isolated terror incidents will not serve to undermine these bonds.