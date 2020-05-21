Flying Sikhs

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Looking good! Two Sikh pilots in a cockpit of a Malaysian airliner has created some turbulence on the social media.

Commercial pilot Capt Hargobind Singh, a popular Malaysian Sikh youth leader, posted a photo of him in the cockpit with a fellow Sikh pilot Amritpal Singh – both turbanned and spotting beard.

“After many years of friendship and 12 years of being colleagues, we finally got to share the flight deck and serve Malaysia alongside one another. My first ever flight with a fellow Khalsa!,” he penned in an update on his personal social media account.

They flew an Airbus 330 on a ‘rescue’ mission to bring back the Malaysian students stranded in Cairo, Egypt. A job well done!