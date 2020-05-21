Sikh officer makes history for Alameda County

By Asia Samachar Team | UNITED STATES |

Officer Jujhar Singh makes history as the first turban-bearing Sikh officer in Alameda County, the seventh most populous county in the state of California.

He joins the Hayward Police Department after graduating from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Basic Police Academy on 18 May.

The police academy was described as one of the most difficult academies in California, according to the US-based Sikh Coalition in a social media entry.

Local television crime reporter Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) tweeted: “Ofc. Jujhar Singh of @HaywardPD, fresh out of the @ACSOSheriffs academy, is the 1st Sikh officer in Alameda County wearing a turban. When Singh was 10, then-Capt. Darryl McAllister, who later became @UnionCityPD_CA top cop, helped plant the seed.”