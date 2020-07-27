New Release: Arvinder Raina’s rendition of ‘Jagath Jalandhaa’

KIRTAN | NEW RELEASE: Singer and composer Arvinder Raina has released ‘Jagath Jalandhaa’, a shabad cmposed by Guru Amar Das. The music was composed by Harsimran Singh Raina who also played the guitar. Backing vocal by Ameeshaajit Kaur and Mansimer Kaur. Click here.

