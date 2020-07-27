India hockey captain Manpreet Singh to marry Malaysian sweetheart

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

India’s men hockey captain Manpreet Singh is all set to settle down with his long-time Malaysian sweetheart Illi Najwa Saddique.

After falling in love upon first sight in 2012, the couple have fixed 2 December 2020 for their big day, with a reception in Ludhiana.

Manpreet first met Illi during the Sultan of Johor Cup in 2012. He was the captain of the Indian side while Illi was amongst the spectators. The couple got engaged two years later on 26 February 2014.

Illi, hailing from a Pakistan Muslim family, has been a frequent visitor to Manpreet’s village in Mithapur in Punjab, India, since they began dating.

The 27-year-old Manpreet began his captaincy when he led the Indian side to Asia Cup gold, ending a 10-year old draught for the tournament.

“An Olympic hockey medal next year will be the perfect start to our married life,” the 26-year-old Illi told an Indian-based media portal.

“Hockey will still remain Manpreet’s priority even after our weddng,” she told another portal.

Manpreet and the team are now preparing for the Tokyo Olympics which is now scheduled for July 2021.

This would be Manpreet’s third Olympic debut after London in 2012 in London and Rio in 2016. But India fared poorly in both occasions.

RELATED STORY:

(Asia Samachar, 23 June 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |