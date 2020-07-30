5 Punjabi youth bodies sent back from Malaysia

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

The remains of five youth from Punjab who died in different locations in Malaysia were repatriated to India yesterday.

The process was handled by a Kuala Lumpur-based non-government organisation called Sikh Federation Malaysia (SFM).

“These youth came to Malaysia and were stuck here during the Covid-19 lockdown,” a SFM office bearer told Asia Samachar.

It is understood that at least three of the cases were suspected suicide, though Asia Samachar was unable to confirm with the relevant authorities.

“There are many Punjab boys and girls who are stuck here and wanting to return,” the office bearer added.

The five bodies were brought to a funeral parlour in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (29 July 2020) as part of the repatriation process. A video of the event has since been shared on the social media.

Many Indians, both tourists and foreign workers, were stranded in Malaysia and numerous other countries when India imposed a suspension for international flights since March 23.

Starting May 6, India rolled out international charter flights operated by Air India under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) to help stranded people reach their destinations. Some private carriers have also operated a certain number of flights under this mission.

The first VBM flight from Malaysia will take off from KLIA to Trichy on 9 May.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |