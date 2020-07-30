IN MEMORY: Lakhbir Kaur (1957-2007), Alor Gajah

LAKHBIR KAUR D/O VEER SINGH
(6.8.1957 – 30.7.2007)
13th Anniversary. Passed away peacefully on 30th July 2007.
Wife of Late Lawyer Markhan Singh
Deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by children and grandchildren, in-laws and nephews.
Mom, your death has made realize that every single second we spent together, I wasted an opportunity to tell you how much I love you – Dharamjit
| Entry: 30 July 2020 | Source: Family
