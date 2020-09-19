Former top guns like Sumedh Singh Saini will continue to roam free unless…

I don’t think the Indian government is prepared just yet to give Sikhs justice....They are protecting terrorists like Saini, believing that is their duty - Former MP Atinder Pal Singh tells Anakh Punjab TV

Punjab former top officials like Sumedh Singh Saini, allegedly involved in cases like murder, will roam freely and have little fear of the long arm of the law as they are protected by the powers that be, claims a former Punjab lawmaker.

“I don’t think the Indian government is prepared just yet to give Sikhs justice….They are protecting terrorists like Saini, believing that is their duty,” former MP Atinder Pal Singh tells Anakh Punjab TV in an interview.

He was commenting on Saini, the former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), who the Supreme Court on 15 Sept granted an interim protection from arrest in relation to the Balwant Singh Multani murder case.

The three judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah also issued notice returnable by three weeks in the anticipatory bail plea filed by Saini, who is an accused in the 1991 murder case, reports Bar and Bench.

But before the interim breather from India’s top court, Saini had gone underground, evading the Punjab police who were supposed to arrest him on the orders of a Punjab court.

On 7 Sept, the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the Multani kidnapping and murder case.

Multani, a junior engineer with Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation, was allegedly picked up by the police in December 1991 after a terror attack on Saini that left three policemen killed. Saini was injured in the attack.

Discussing the on-going saga, Atinder Pal said the previous Punjab governments were responsible for unleashing state terrorism on the people of the state, especially the Sikhs.

He claimed that former top Punjab police officers like KS Gill and others were believed to be responsible for the death of many Sikh youth. “Some of these officers have built fortunes, others are now living abroad under new identities,” he said.

On the Multani case, he doubted it would go far as the family and lawyer are all but alone in the battle.

“Until the people don’t come together to demand justice, Saini would never receive due punishment,” he said.

Atinder has also discussed the Saini issue in a blog entry entitled ਖਾਕੀ ਵੱਡੀ ਜਾਂ ਸਵਿਧਾਨ ਕਨੂੰਨ ਵੱਡਾ ਜਾਂ ਪੁਲਿਸ – ਜਬਾਬ ਦੇਣ ਸਿਆਸਤਦਾਨ (12 Sept 2020). Click here.

He asked why none of Saini’s family member were picked up to find out his whereabouts, something that happened routinely to Sikh families of alleged terrorists.

